ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The good folks behind the Miracle Field of Greater Rochester will present “A Night to Shine” Valentine’s Prom this Friday, February 11 at the Webster Golf Club.

President of the Miracle Field of Greater Rochester Ron Kampff discussed the event and the holistic approach to engaging people with special needs Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So ‘A Night to Shine’ Valentine’s Prom is just a chance for people with special needs to get out and enjoy a Valentine’s party with dance, music, food, and just something that so many people are fortunate enough to do and we want to make it available for everybody who has special needs,” Kampff said. “We’ve got a red carpet. People will come in and we’ll have table numbers, dancing, and music. We’ve got a DJ and a dinner for everybody. It’s just a fun night for people to relax and have fun and enjoy the evening.”

This is one of many activities taking place while the Miracle Field in Webster is covered with snow. “The Miracle Field team – the Board and all of the volunteers – we have multiple sports now, not just baseball,” explained Kampff. “We have soccer coming in April and May. And baseball following that and kickball following that. There is flag football and bowling in January and February – right now – that’s currently going on. We have a Halloween party and we’re working on possibly doing an Easter egg hunt. All of these are for special needs people who might not normally get a chance to do these things. So the Miracle Field has grown into more than just baseball, which the original plan was just to build a baseball field.”

For Kampff, the smiles make all the work to bring about these opportunities worthwhile. “I love being around everybody because there are no complainers, they’re just happy. We should learn from them. I’ve said it multiple times – just come to a Challenger event or baseball game and you’ll walk away with a smile on your face just like the kids do. I call them kids, they’re ages four to – I think our oldest player is going to be 50 this year, so a lot of fun.”

Learn more about “A Night to Shine” Valentine’s Prom and other Miracle Field events by visiting the organization’s website, RochesterMiracleField.org.