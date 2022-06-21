ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a shaky two years, festivals have come roaring back to life this summer, both in Rochester and surrounding counties. From classic celebrations, like the Lilac Festival, to newer excuses to get outside, like the Downtown Definitely series, Rochestarians have been out in droves enjoying the fresh air and each others’ company.

Monroe county is jam packed with Fourth of July fun for the whole family. See below a comprehensive list of what various communities are up to this Independence Day. Unless listed otherwise, all events are free admission.

Penfield: July 2 festivities

Spread out the fun over the weekend and head over to Harris Whalen Park on Saturday, July 2.

The day starts at 10 a.m. with a parade marching from Penfield High School to the Penfield Community Center. The route is as follows:

Five Mile Line Road south to Route 441

East on Route 441 to Baird Road

North on Baird Road ending at Penfield Community Center

Starting at 6 p.m., food vendors, live music, and other activities will be available in Harris Whalen Park. Performers include various groups from Bach to Rock, a music school in Penfield, and local band Teagan and the Tweeds.

Fireworks will launch from the park at 10 p.m., and will be visible from surrounding business parking lots as well as nearby neighborhoods. Parking in Harris Whalen Park will be restricted to accessible parking and permit only.

Detailed logistic and traffic information can be found here.

Irondequoit: July 3 and July 4

Both Days

An arts and crafts show will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and an extensive food court will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For a full list of food and beverage vendors available, click here.

For children, an entertainment area on the west lawn will be available 12:30-4:30 p.m., featuring corn hole, pony rides, laser tag, and more. Options vary between days.

For those over 21, a sequestered-off “beverage garden” will have alcoholic drinks available for purchase. A departure from last year, cash and credit will be accepted. The garden will also have live music throughout the day. A list of performers can be found here.

July 3 Only

There will be street dancing from 7-11 p.m., featuring live music from Nik Lite.

July 4 Only

Bright and early at 8 a.m., a 10k race leaves from Christ the King Church, ending at the Town Hall. At 8:30 a.m. a two-mile fun run begins. Registration is available online, and costs $35 for the 10k, and $20 for the two mile. Prices are $5 more the day of the races.

A parade will leave West Irondequoit High School at 11 a.m. and end at the Town Hall. Fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m.

Pets are not welcome on Town Hall property. Parking behind town hall is for pass holders and accessibility parking only. There is no coordianted lot parking available.

Rochester: Fireworks over downtown bridges

Rochester’s celebration starts at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by local blues guitarist Steve Grills and The Roadmasters. After that, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will take the stage at 9 p.m., and fireworks are set to go off at around 10 p.m.

Food and drink will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

The fireworks are the star of the City’s celebration this year. The recommended viewing locations are:

Main Street Bridge

Broad Street Bridge

Chestnut Street near the Washington Square Garage

Any street surrounding these areas

Free parking is available at:

South Avenue Garage, 39 Stone Street

Court Street Garage, 194 Court Street

Sister Cities Garage, 28 N. Fitzhugh Street

Greece: 5k Freedom Run, ‘old fashioned’ celebration

In the spirit of The Town of Greece’s 200th anniversary, Greece will be putting on an “old fashioned” celebration this year.

Festivities begin with a 5k Freedom Run at 7 a.m.

Registration is $25 and can be completed online before June 29. Day-of registration is available for $30. All participants will receive a tee shirt and medal. The race starts and ends at the Town Court of Greece on Vince Tofany Boulevard.

For kids only, there is a one-mile Super Hero Sprint starting at 8:15 a.m., where participants are encouraged to dress like their favorite superheroes. Registration is $5, and can be done online.

Once the whole family has worked up an appetite, food trucks will be opening up at 4 p.m. right down the road from the finish line at the Greece Town Hall Campus.

Family-friendly activities will open up the same time as food trucks, with live music in the evening. Two featured performances are party cover band Nik and the Nice Guys at 5:15 p.m., and American rock band Three Dog Night at 8 p.m.

Fireworks are set to go off at approximately 9:45 p.m.

There is no parking at the Town Hall complex. Instead ADA compliant shuttles will loop continuously from 4:15 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. between designated parking at Greece Athena High School, and the Town Hall complex.

Henrietta: Morning garage sale, evening activities

The day begins at the Henrietta Senior Center with an annual crafts and garage from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., there will be live music, food vendors, and children’s activities available in Veterans Memorial Park on Caulkins Road.

In addition to the usual midway games, inflatable activities for children, and arts and crafts, Henrietta’s festivities will include a reptile exhibit for any lizard-loving attendees.

Like all other Independence Day parties worth their salt, the night will end with a firework display at around 9:45 p.m.

Other Events in Monroe County

Those looking to celebrate the 4th certainly aren’t short on options this year. Other notable events include:

July 3 Ring of Fire Celebration , exactly 10 p.m. — About 40 minutes outside Rochester, residents of Conesus Lake take part in a Seneca tradition. To commemorate how the Seneca people would light fires around the lake to celebrate its beauty, modern-day residents of Conesus Lake light their provided flares at 10 p.m. on July 3 to create a ring of fire. The flares happen in conjunction with fireworks over the lake. Public viewing is best at Vitale Park at the north end of the lake, or Long Point Park off of West Lake Road. Other outdoor viewing spots include Hook & Spoon restaurant and Beachcomber restaurant.

, exactly 10 p.m. — About 40 minutes outside Rochester, residents of Conesus Lake take part in a Seneca tradition. To commemorate how the Seneca people would light fires around the lake to celebrate its beauty, modern-day residents of Conesus Lake light their provided flares at 10 p.m. on July 3 to create a ring of fire. The flares happen in conjunction with fireworks over the lake. Public viewing is best at Vitale Park at the north end of the lake, or Long Point Park off of West Lake Road. Other outdoor viewing spots include Hook & Spoon restaurant and Beachcomber restaurant. Genesee Country Village & Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Step back in time with a 19th-century-themed parade, annual pie eating contest, and recitation of the Declaration of Independence. Attendees also have the chance to watch naturalization ceremonies in the morning. See people from all over the world get sworn in as American Citizens by the Honorable Judge Mark Pederson.

