PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Come the start of the PGA Championship week May 15, hundreds of thousands are expected in and around the town and village of Pittsford. To help bolster the businesses there, the Pittsford Town, Village, and Chamber of Commerce put together a “PGA Passport” program.

If you shop at, get a service, or dine at six participating businesses — and get a stamp — you are eligible to win a prize. Passports also allow you to get discounts at some of those businesses.

The passport program runs May 8-21. Drawing for the prizes will take place over Facebook Live May 28.

Passports can be picked up at the over two dozen businesses in the village and the town that are participating. One of the businesses participating is in the neighboring town of East Rochester.

“(You can) go the restaurant, go to the hair salon, there’s a variety of things you can go, and that’s why it works very well for residents and for visitors,” said Pittsford Village Mayor Alysa Plummer over a Zoom on Wednesday.

According to the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce, the passport will also be available to print out at their website.

List of participating businesses:

One World Goods

Abode Rochester

Copper Leaf Brewery

Sam Patch

Bajorek Insurance

Sanger Dental

Kimmy Erin LMT

Neutral Ground

Chandelier’s Boutique

Stretch Lab

Pure Barre

Jembetat Gallery

Gelato & Espresso

Beads n Things

The Bird House

Hair By Jessica Shade

Upstate Threads

The Robyn’s Nest

Tru Salon

Notions/Miguel Creative

Book Culture

The Drip House

Thirsty’s

The Pittsford Pub

Pittsford Fine Art

Your CBD Store

Lock 32

Label 7

Pane Vino

Simply Crepes

Alpha Technology Performance

The Chamber of Commerce for Pittsford is also helping to put on a number of events ahead of the tournament. The following list of select events was provided by the Chamber.

Monday, May 15

The Pittsford Pub is sponsoring a four-course Iron Smoke Steak and Bourbon Whiskey Dinner and cocktail event.

Join Pub customers from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for a delicious four-course meal and cocktails made with Iron Smoke Bourbon Whiskey.

Get your tickets at the Pittsford Pub ($150 each, non-refundable). Just ask your server, host or bartender at the Pub — or call the Pub!

During PGA Week in Pittsford, Pittsford Fine Art (adjacent to Thirsty’s) will be open extended hours. A 20% discount will be offered on most artwork in our gallery. For those who are golf enthusiasts, Pittsford Fine Art will have a special wall for golf themed work.

Tuesday, May 16

·Two galleries at 4 North Main Street, Pittsford Fine Art and the Pittsford UPSTAIRS Gallery, adjacent to Thirsty’s, will also be part of the Chamber networking event on Tuesday evening from 5:00PM to 8:00PM PM. Chamber members are invited to visit the galleries, both of which are Chamber members, to meet some of the artists involved and to visit the collections. There will be 20% discounts on more than 100 pieces of original art, including golf-themed paintings, the entire week.

Wednesday, May 17

The Town of Pittsford is celebrating the return of the tournament with a PGA in Pittsford Family Night and Concert on Wednesday!

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. in the municipal parking lot behind the Pittsford Community Library (24 State Street) and include family activities, games with magicians and some balloon artistry, mini-golf, food trucks and the Thirsty’s Hospitality Tent. Be sure to stop by Canandaigua National Bank for more mini-golf and a beer tasting. There will be PGA merchandise for prizes.

At 6:30PM Shine will bring the best in funk and soul to the stage.

The evening ends with a fantastic fireworks display at 9:00 p.m.