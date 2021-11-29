A Golden Girls Christmas Carol promises an escape and laughs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations Theatre Center will present live, in-person performances of “A Golden Girls Christmas Carol” with performances from December 3-31.

Eric Johnson, the Executive Director, discussed the upcoming performances Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“We brought in the Golden Girls Musical in 2019 called ‘Thank You For Being A Friend’ and this is kind of the sequel to it,” said Johnson. “It’s four of us guys who dress up as the iconic 1980s Golden Girls characters. This version of the show follows the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ story with Sophia who is basically Scrooge. She is not happy at the holiday time. Three celebrity ghosts have to convince her to cheer up her spirit before Christmastime comes.”

Johnson will add performing to his usual Executive Director duties. He’ll reprise his role of Dorothy. “We have a lot of fun. I’ll be behind the scenes a little bit pulling the elements together but this time I get to put that behind me and actually get on stage!”

“A Golden Girls Christmas Carol” will audiences a chance to ring out 2021 with a laugh. “The Golden Girls, when you think of them back in the 80s, were so forward-thinking and kind of pushed the limit on what was to come in the years and I think that’s what we’re looking at too,” Johnson said. “Now, at the end of 2021, we’re looking forward to things that are going to be able to come now that life is getting a little more back to normal and that’s what we want to do. We want people to forget the bad stuff and just come out and have a laugh with us.”

For tickets and COVID protocol information call the Box Office at (585) 667-0954 or go online at ofccreations.com.