Strong Museum launches play collection online

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong National Museum of Play remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is asking people to show off how they play.

We know many of you are getting creative with cardboard boxes and other household materials. Are you turning to craft projects or family board games? Has sidewalk chalk provided an artistic outlet or turned your pavement into a billboard for messages to the neighborhood? Are you spending time playing video games and connecting with friends and family through these channels? The museum welcomes your stories, photos, and videos about play for preservation in The Strong’s collection at http://www.museumofplay.org/collections/play-stories. We can’t wait to see what you’ve created and to preserve your stories of how you played.

— President and CEO Steve Dubnik said in a statement

The museum remains closed through April 30. In place of the museum visits, story readings, animal encounters, book recommendations, videos about toys, games and more are all available on the museum’s social media accounts and the website.