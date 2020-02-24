8th Annual Roc Awards show held over weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 8th Annual Roc Awards show was held at Monroe Community College this weekend.

The event recognizes members of Rochester’s urban community for their talent and contributions. After a lengthy nominee selection — local residents got to vote for categories like education, human services and health and wellness.

“The goal is to just get everybody underneath one roof just to celebrate each other, our work, our accomplishments and just a night of recognition,” Ceo of ROC Awards Yolanda Smilez said.

“This award show it just one place that all walks of life come together. It’s very diverse. Everybody comes here with good spirits. It’s out 8th annual year so I’m excited and I just can’t wait for more years to come.”

The Award show is hosted by the Roc Award Cares initiative and the We Before Me Foundation. All nominees made a donation to an orphanage in Africa.