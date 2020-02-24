5th Annual Sauce Cook off raises funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gary Frederico’s 5th Annual Sauce Cook-off was held on Sunday.

The event raised money for Camp Good Days and Special Times as well as the Pirate Toy Fund.

People sampled six different sauces from some of Rochester’s best professional and amateur chefs and the guests votes on their favorite.

“You got to see the people in here,” Pirate Toy Fund President Otto Harnischfeger said. “We have the police chief, the sheriff, we have Sandra Doorley here, we have community leaders and judges. Everything’s neutral at the point, everything is here to help the kids and help the organizations and that’s where everyone puts their differences aside and come out and especially eat pasta. You can’t beat that.”

The event was held at the Century Club and also included a raffle and silent auction.