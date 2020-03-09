4th Annual Fire and Ice Gala for American Red Cross

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The American Red Cross’ fourth annual Fire and Ice Gala was held over the weekend at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The gala featured awards and an auction with all the proceeds going toward Red Cross services in Rochester.

News 8 WROC’s Maureen McGuire was the Emcee of the event. For volunteers, the contributing to the organization is special.

“It’s a great organization,” Red Cross Volunteer Steve Thomas said. “I’ve always admired the Red Cross. My father gave to the Red Cross and when the opportunity arose, I took advantage of it.”

Three awards were given out to local people and businesses making a difference in our community.