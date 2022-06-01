GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The 41st annual Geneseo Airshow is taking place this weekend at the National Warplane Museum.

The event takes place on Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, and gates open at 9 a.m. each day. Tickets for the airshow are available now for purchase online.

The airshow will feature The F-22 Raptor, P-51 Mustang, Quick Silver, Mad Max P-51, Rob Holland, Paul Doughtery, Skip Hyle T-6 aerobatics, Lou Horschel, High Flight Mustangs, flybys with WWI replica aircraft, and more.

The Geneseo Airshow lets guests enjoy a “tailgate” style viewing, with vehicles parking in rows at the flight line and continuing to the rear of the viewing area. Each tailgate area is assigned a private 20’x20′ viewing area for guests and their vehicles.

Spaces are assigned on a first-come, first serve basis, according to ticket colors. Officials say if you’d like to park beside friends, then line up with them when you arrive at the airshow grounds.

There is also limited availability for on-site camping beginning at 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Sunday. The camping area is away from the normal drive-in viewing area, but officials say it is still a great view of the airshow.

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, but no cooking or heating of food is allowed and no glass containers or alcohol is allowed either. There are also food and beverage vendors on the grounds. Pets are also not allowed, but service animals are welcome with their hosts.

If you’re only able to make one of the two airshow dates, performers, and time slots Saturday and repeated on Sunday, but scheduled events, performers, teams, and activities are subject to change.

Masks are no longer required, but guests are welcome to wear them if they feel more comfortable.