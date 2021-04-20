2021 Corn Hill Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — COVID-19 strikes again.

Organizers of the Corn Hill Arts Festival announced Tuesday that this year’s event is canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We explored many different options to make the Festival viable, but at the end of the day, the safety and well-being of our community takes priority,” said Nick Howell, 2021 Corn Hill Arts Festival Chair. “We would like to thank all of the artists, vendors, sponsors and volunteers who make the Festival possible each year.”

“The Festival has played a vital role in our community for over 50 years, enriching the lives of city and neighborhood residents through local development and engagement initiatives,” said Jeff Holdsworth, President of the Corn Hill Neighborhood Association. “While we are disappointed that the Festival won’t take place this year, we look forward to celebrating the arts once again in 2022.”

The Corn Hill Neighbors Association officials say they are actively working with the festival committee and sponsors to find unique ways to keep the spirit of the Festival alive in the absence of the traditional festival and will release more information as these details emerge.