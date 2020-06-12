2020 Fringe Fest organizers say event will happen as originally scheduled, with safety precautions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While most of Rochester’s summer festivals have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns, organizers of the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival say they’re moving forward as planned.

Organizers say the event will still be held during its initially scheduled dates of September 15 through September 26, but they say major changes are required in order to address public health and safety concerns during the continued threat of COVID-19.

“Most important is that the festival be delivered in a safe manner,” festival producer Erica Fee said in a press release. “We love our performers and our audience members and we will do all that it takes to keep everyone safe and healthy this year, so that we can enjoy in-person festivals in future years.”

Organizers say “due to the known threat of an aerosolized virus being transmitted indoors, the Fringe is moving the majority of its shows online.”

“Among other benefits, the arts provide a platform for voices to be heard and allow communities to address difficult issues,” Fee in a press release. “We needed to make sure that this platform exists this year in one way or another.”

The festival itself will also curate some safely-enjoyed outdoor and drive-in shows, to be announced at a virtual “BIG REVEAL” event in August.

The festival will also feature a new, open-access, online Virtual Fringe, applications for which will run June 18 – July 31 at rochesterfringe.com.