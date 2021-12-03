110th Holiday Botanical Show at Highland Park conservatory now open

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday the 110th annual botanical show has begun at Highland Park’s Lamberton Conservatory.

Included in the show will be hundreds of poinsettias which represent 20 different varieties, as well as wreaths and holiday lights. Additionally a holiday tree will be installed in the Highland Bowl next week.

The Holiday Botanical show will run until Sunday January 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the week with extended hours on Friday’s and Sunday’s until 9 p.m.

“The Lamberton Conservatory and its holiday displays of poinsettias is a beloved tradition in our community that dates back to 1911,” County Executive Bello said. “As Monroe County celebrates its Bicentennial year, I encourage residents to explore our rich history and visit the Conservatory this holiday season to enjoy our unique tropical floral displays and other exotic plants.”

Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and school-aged children. Children age 5 and under are admitted for free. Season passes are also available for $10 per individual or $30 per family.

The Conservatory is located at 180 Highland Ave.