ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —We are in the middle of a month-long local effort to raise awareness about a variety of health issues men face.

The 10th annual ‘Mustaches for Cancer’ campaign, with Cancer Support Community Rochester at Gilda’s Club.

You can help out individually or in a group, as part of a school team, with co-workers, family, or friends, by growing a mustache throughout this month. All to raise funds to support people facing cancer right here in our area.

“One of our largest groups at CSC Rochester at Gilda’s club is our prostate group program,” Cancer Support Community Rochester CEO Jim Love told News 8. “We have 35 men in that group that are there for not just mental health support groups but our social programs our educational programs and fundraisers like this are going to help us support all of those men plus all of our programs here.”

If you can’t grow a mustache, you can always give support with a donation. For more information on the event, click here.