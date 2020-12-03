Download Our Apps

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Breezy overnight and Monday with rain and snow showers
Video
Top Stories
AP sources: Trump signs funding measure, averts shutdown
Police: Missing 92-year-old man found dead in pond near his senior living center
Tennessee mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro dies at 81
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
The Big Game
Top Stories
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 16
Top Stories
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Patriots
What Went Right, What Went Wrong: Bills at Broncos
Gallery
Jordan Poyer disappointed in Pro Bowl snub, but motivated to win a title
Gov. Cuomo: State is reviewing Buffalo Bills plan for 6,700 fans attending playoff game
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Breezy overnight and Monday with rain and snow showers
Video
Top Stories
Brighton woman still waiting on Christmas package in memory of infant son
Video
Top Stories
Homicide investigation: Woman and toddler found dead in St. Louis County home Christmas night
Video
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
Christmas traditions adapt and move online this year
Angels in disguise: Family receives gifts from local restaurant ‘adopt a family’ program
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Veterans Voices
Food For Families
Holidays
Top Stories
Rochester Kwanzaa observers hope the celebrations will unite the community amid a pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Police give poinsettias to neighborhood on Noel Drive after house explosion
Video
8 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure
Video
Preserving Rochester music history: Rochester-based audio archivist keeps sounds of all kinds safe
Video
Package delays? Local couple says USPS didn’t plan for COVID Christmas
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Email Alerts
Alexa
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Download Our Apps
News App
Weather App
Trending Stories
How soon are you immune to COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine?
MCSO asking for public’s help in locating missing man in Perinton
Fire destroys business on Scio Street in Rochester
Federal judge sets new trial date for R. Kelly
Jon Huber, Rochester wrestling legend, dies at 41
WROC’s FOOTBALL PICK’EM
Tennessee mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19
Find a free rapid COVID-19 test site in the Rochester area
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Breezy overnight and Monday with rain and snow showers
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss