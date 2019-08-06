App Forecast

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Attorney General’s investigation team takes form
Video
Top Stories
Many local nursing homes still not open to visitors, 14-day COVID-free rule remains a barrier
Video
Sexual harassment defined
Video
J&J vaccine: side effects and what to expect
Video
92 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 deaths
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Olympics
Western NY PGA Tips
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Section V’s unusual football schedule changes the game
Video
Top Stories
Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut, giving Bills more salary cap flexibility
East Rochester’s Lewis is Player of the Week
Video
Aquinas, Schroeder, Penfield, Bishop Kearney open sectionals with wins
Video
Athena grad Lamb gets 1st NBA call-up
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Many local nursing homes still not open to visitors, 14-day COVID-free rule remains a barrier
Video
Top Stories
Sexual harassment defined
Video
Top Stories
J&J vaccine: side effects and what to expect
Video
D.C. attorney Mark Zaid using platform to buy Nick Tahou’s garbage plates for first responders
Video
Sen. Schumer says federal partnership will ‘greatly accelerate’ number of vaccinated New Yorkers
Video
How long can coronavirus survive on clothing, and how do you get rid of it?
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
2021 Hill Cumorah and Nauvoo pageants cancelled
Video
Top Stories
New RPD van is city’s first ever Mobile Trauma Unit
Video
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office celebrating its 200th year
Video
Mural honoring late Congressman John Lewis to be painted in Buffalo
Video
Spencerport Fire District commissioner dead after crash
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
App Forecast
Weather forecast: Spring is in the air!
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 60+ age group
Video
J&J vaccine: side effects and what to expect
Video
New York State burn ban to begin March 16
Cuomo accuser Ana Liss on time in governor’s office: ‘It was toxic, retaliatory, hostile’
Video
10 people rescued at Braddock Bay after 3 fall through the ice
Video
Third stimulus checks: How soon will you get $1,400?
Side effects and what to expect after 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Video
D.C. attorney Mark Zaid using platform to buy Nick Tahou’s garbage plates for first responders
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Spring is in the air!
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss