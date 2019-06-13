|
Waterside Wine Bar – The Water Side Wine Bar, in the former Old Mill Liquor building in historic Phelps, NY, is fast becoming a destination spot for Finger Lakes area wine and beer lovers.
|
A Cutting Edge – We are a full service salon and spa that takes pride in our upscale look of the city but personal touch of a small town.
|
Caribbean Alpaca – Our farm is located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region. We have been in the alpaca industry for 10 years. We started selling alpaca clothing 7 years ago. We own 26 Suri alpacas.
|
The Robin's Nest – Consignment store for crafts, antiques, and collectibles.
|
Hometown Country Spa and Gifts – We provide a variety of services along with great gifts from Birdhouses USA.
|
Halco – Renewable Energy Company: Providing Solar, Geothermal Heating & Cooling & Home Insulation Services Throughout The Finger Lakes Area.
|
Light and Salt Enterprises – Allergy-friendly foods for a healthy life.
|
Crafty Ales and Lagers – Put some Magic in your mouth!
|
Hometown House Warmings – Quality, mostly American made, primitve, wooden, ceramic, pottery, floral, upholstered furniture, holiday deco& a touch of antiques for your home or gift.
|
Wades – Enjoy the freshest produce and highest quality products selected just for you.
|
POSH – P.O.S.H. is a secondhand boutique in Phelps, NY dedicated to making fashion affordable for everyone! We buy and sell gently used clothing and other goods.
|Ruff Cuts – Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming can provide full grooms to specific breed standards or grooms per pet owners request ,bath packages, and nail care.
|Vanilla Bean Bakery – Vanilla Bean Bakery takes pride in baking everything in house with natural ingredients and no preservatives.