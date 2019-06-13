Around Penn Yann

Nestled in quaint Penn Yan, this award-winning hotel is centrally located in the heart of Finger Lakes Wine Country, only 1/4 mile from beautiful Keuka Lake and surrounded

by more than 60 wineries. We invite you to enjoy our indoor pool and hot tub, fireplace and state-of-the-art fitness facility. All guest rooms have high-speed Internet access, luxurious pillow-top mattresses and premium linens. Special

packages for weddings, wine tours, museums, boat cruises, hiking, biking and fishing allow you to make the most of your vacation. Join us for a complimentary Finger Lakes inspired continental breakfast in the morning.

Birkett Mills – The Birkett Mills is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of Buckwheat products. Established – and in continual operation – since 1797, we have over 200 years of buckwheat, soft white wheat, and custom grain milling experience in the U.S. market, as well as many worldwide customers.

Hampton Inn – Our brand new waterfront hotel is located at the North End of beautiful Keuka Lake. Come relax and rewind in one of our innovative guestrooms that include a Complimentary Hot On the House™ Breakfast. Host your social event in one of our Lakeview Meeting spaces or consider us for your next business conference with a retreat like atmosphere.

The Keuka Restaurant – Locally owned and operated. Fresh seafood, steaks, prime rib, and local wine!

Keuka Spring Vineyards – Welcome to Keuka Spring Vineyards! Come visit us in the Finger Lakes Wine Country of New York State. For over 30 years, Keuka Spring has been consistently recognized for excellence. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff looks forward to guiding you through a tasting of our award-winning wines. Our wine list includes wines for every taste, handcrafted from vineyard to bottle. We have one of the best selections of red and white wines in the Finger Lakes. As the Wiltberger family, we welcome you to our hillside tasting room adjacent to the vineyards. Enjoy our premium wines while taking in the panoramic beauty of Keuka Lake. During your visit relax, have fun, and taste the best New York State has to offer!

Long’s Cards and Books – This “Long Story” started in 1969 in beautiful, downtown Penn Yan, right in the heart of the magnificent Finger Lakes Region of New York State. Long’s offers a full line of office furniture and supplies; including work space design, installation and set-up for state-of-the-art comfort and efficiency, going to work has never been better. Browse our book department to find all of the current best sellers, classic and unique books from world famous authors to local writers; our extensive selection has a great read for everyone. We also specialize in greeting cards, fine stationary, wedding invitations, and art supplies; as well as special orders and deliveries. We are open seven days a week. Explore all of our new products, choose your favorite sweatshirt, tee shirt, hat, or jacket; look through our games, puzzles and toys; add one of our comfy hammocks, and thoroughly enjoy yourself. Our family business is housed in a historic old opera house and is considered by many to be the anchor of retail shopping in the area. Ten of thousands of customers and clients have made Longs’ the small town success story that it is. Customer service, community involvement, being a good neighbor, and investing in “where we live” are the foundation of our business model. The Long Family and staff love being part of this lovely, rural community where we serve local and international friends, neighbors, business clients, and visitors. We look forward to everything and everyone that each season brings through our doors!

Lyons National Bank – Community-Focused, Customer-Driven — that’s the Hometown Advantage! With more than 160 years in the business, Lyons National Bank (LNB) is a hometown bank focused on best serving our customers and enhancing the vitality of the neighborhoods in which we live and work. To us, banking is a face-to-face, local and personal experience. Stop into your local branch today and learn more about our Hometown Advantage. LNB has branch offices in Lyons, Clyde, Macedon, Newark, Ontario, and Wolcott in Wayne County; Jordan in Onondaga County; Geneva and Canandaigua in Ontario County; Penn Yan in Yates County; Waterloo in Seneca County, and Perinton in Monroe County. As of March 31, 2016, total assets for LNB and its holding company Lyons Bancorp, Inc. were $938 million.

Morgan Marine – Stop in and see us! We offer a full line of accessories and services for everything you need on the water!

Seneca Farms – Seneca Farms has been family owned and operated for 40 years! Famous fried chicken, corn fritters, hand pattied burgers & so much more! Don’t forget the 50 plus flavors of delicious homemade ice cream!

Stork Insurance – At Stork Insurance, we have been serving our customers and the communities in which we live since 1842. We employ a team of well-trained and experienced professionals that utilize a combination of modern technology, along with the personalized touch that you get from a Main Street business. The agents and staff at Stork Insurance have a strong focus on providing the best service possible. Our mission is to make sure you have the right coverage for all your insurance needs, and our goal is to maintain a superior level of customer satisfaction.

Top of the Lake – Seafood, pastas, butcher block. Waterfront dining. Open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner, seasonal. Host your event with us!

Water Street Wine Bar – The Water Street Wine Bar offers a premier selection of wines and craft beers including several varietals from the world class Finger Lakes Region. Try our delicious small plates from specialty pizzas to bacon-wrapped dates and breads and spreads. Enjoy our outdoor patio along the scenic Keuka Outlet. Come with your friends or make new ones!

Sheridan House – Luxury Vacation Apartments on Main Street!

Publick Coffee Bar – Serving Great Coffee to the Finger Lakes