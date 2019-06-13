Hit the slopes – Family fun is all in a day's drive!



For over 50 years, families and snowsports enthusiasts from miles around have converged on HoliMont ? North America?s largest private ski area devoted to family skiing adventures.

Generations of members have been drawn in by the amazing skiing, only to fall in love with the warm, community atmosphere that makes HoliMont the kind of place you never want to leave.

And while a sense of community can?t be manufactured, snow?s a different story. Our patented snowmaking system creates 700 vertical feet of wall-to-wall, top-to-bottom snow. Combine that with an average of 200 inches of natural snow per season, and you?re guaranteed a great run every time.

During the week, we are happy to welcome non-members and groups, who can forget about standing around shivering in long lines. Our eight lifts service over 50 slopes and trails, as well as the Terrain Parks.

So whether you're a member or visitor, skier or boarder, parent or child, come to HoliMont and make your winter come to life.