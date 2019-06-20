You can now get the latest headlines and weather updates from News 8 on your Alexa enabled device.

News and weather flash briefings from WROC News 8 are available for free on devices with Amazon Alexa.

Through Alexa, our anchors and meteorologists will provide you with a short audio update on the news and weather for the Rochester area. Our team will post fresh briefings several times daily so you’ll always be up to date.

You can add WROC News 8 flash briefings to your Alexa device by clicking on this link to the Amazon store, signing in and then clicking “enable.” You can also get our flash briefings through your Alexa app. Go to the menu and select “Skills,” then search for “News 8 WROC” Tap on the logo and then “enable.”

Then just ask Alexa for a news flash to find out what’s going on in our community without having to stop what you’re doing. If you like what you hear, please let us know.