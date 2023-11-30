ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Melissa DeRosa sat at the center of it all when COVID-19 turned New York City in ground zero of the pandemic.

As Secretary to then Governor Andrew Cuomo, DeRosa held a tremendous amount of sway over policy decisions and how they played out.

Still under 40 years old DeRosa looked destined to climb to even loftier heights of power.

Then came the scandal over nursing home death numbers and accusations of sexual harassment leveled at her boss.

At the peak of both controversies, in August of 2021, DeRosa resigned. A couple days later, her boss did too.

In an interview with Adam Chodak, DeRosa says she decided 24 hours after Cuomo resigned that she would write a book that outlined her firsthand experience within that pivotal period that began March 2020.

That book is titled What’s Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics & Crisis.

In it, she does not shy away from the most notable controversies and takes direct aim at those who played a key role in toppling the Cuomo administration.

Below is a transcript of that interview followed by two responses linked to two specific accusations she makes both in the book and in the interview.

One of those responses comes from former Cuomo aide and current Monroe County employee Ana Liss, who Adam interviewed in 2021.

Adam Chodak: Because I’m a local reporter in Rochester, N.Y. I have to highlight the local connection here. Both of your parents lived and worked in the Rochester area and you talked about how their experience fueled you and helped to shape your own approach to work and life.

Melissa DeRosa: I was Rochester born and raised until I was 8 years old when I relocated to the Capitol region near Albany but yeah, I’m proud of my roots. Both of my parents are from Rochester. My grandfather still lives in Rochester. I have a lot of extended family that proudly lives there. And my father, as I write about in my book, my first real experience, he was working on the Louise Slaughter congressional campaign back in 1986, which I’m sure your viewers remember well, and she wasn’t supposed to win. She was running against an entrenched Republican, Fred Eckert. I used to go door to door with him and walk in parades, and then after she won he became her district director and that’s actually where I draw back my line where my story began, it was in Rochester and on that campaign when I was four years old.

AC: We’ll get news of the day items out of the way then we’ll get into the book. The potential that former Governor Cuomo might try to become the next mayor of New York City, your thoughts on that?

MD: You know, there’s been a lot of buzz about him coming back generally ever since he left office and as I write in my book, once all of the DAs came out and said there were no cases to bring and all of the things that kind of looked like they were scandals kinds of fell apart, there was a lot of talk of him potentially running for governor in 2022, and so it’s really a question for him, but do I think he could run again for something, I think absolutely.

AC: And again just getting topicals out of the way. Brittany Commisso submitting her lawsuit. What do you think of that allegation?

MD: I talk about this in the book, I never believed that allegation for a minute.

Andrew Cuomo is a lot of things, he is not someone who is assaulting people and after a thorough investigation I think the Albany District Attorney saw that too which is why he dismissed the case. So I defer to Rita Glavins’ statements from over the weekend, it appears to be an obvious cash grab, but this will now play out in court so we’ll see how this goes.

AC: Looking over the book it seems to be an unapologetic defense of Governor Cuomo and his administration especially during the pandemic. Do you think that’s the case and, if so, what do you hope people get out of this book?

MD: I decided I was going to write the book 24 hours after we were out of office, and I decided I was going to do it for one simple reason, which is I think the truth matters and those two years were such pivotal, critical years for the state of New York, I felt like the public deserved to see for themselves firsthand what it was in the room, on the phone, making life and death decisions, navigating a pandemic, navigating the hardball politics behind the pandemic and then scandal and crisis that ultimately overturned a government.

So I don’t view the book at all as a defense of the former governor or our administration, what I really tried to do is just lift the veil and let the public live it for themselves and so they can make up their own minds at the end of the day. But so much of what we consume is done through media oftentimes not based on primary sources and I lived it and so this is me giving the public a firsthand account of those critical two years and so I wanted to allow them to read it for themselves and make up their own mind.

AC: The science during the pandemic was constantly shifting and the state government, the federal government, they were constantly trying to adapt to what was happening. Looking back, hindsight being what it is, would you do anything differently?

MD: Oh my god, I would do everything differently.

I talk in the book at the very beginning, I recount this conference call from February 2020 where we don’t even have the ability to do testing in New York. We were waiting for the federal government to allow us to do testing for COVID. And those critical weeks in March between when we got our first confirmed COVID case and when we shut the state down. During those weeks we were being told by Fauci on down, “go about your lives, take the subway, this isn’t something we should be concerned about,” and then with every passing day it metastasized and metastasized and then boom all of the sudden we’re in a situation where we think the hospital system can collapse.

So that’s another reason that I wrote the book is that we were so unprepared for that pandemic at every level and I’m someone who grew up really believing in science and government and medicine and having lived through that experience and your sort of in that moment where you need the federal government most, when you need to be able to look at doctors and say what is this? And scientists and get real answers, we didn’t have any. So I think as traumatizing as that experience was for all of us in New York who lived through it, I think it’s really important that we go back and revisit exactly what happened, how unprepared we were and what we can learn from it because there will be another pandemic and we have to do better next time.

AC: One of the feelings or perceptions that I picked up on here having reported on this is the administration sent out a list of businesses or organizations that could stay open and the criticism from those that closed was that that didn’t change as the situation changed. Did you get that impression from where you were sitting?

MD: This is one of those things, and you know it’s funny, you hear it on the ground and that’s not really something that reached us and that’s another thing, we need to be hearing from all levels coming off of this pandemic and what we could have done better and should do better as government moving forward into the future.

It was one of those situations where if I didn’t live it I wouldn’t believe it, and it was changing so rapidly. I think once we got the situation under control there was a real fear about making any changes that that make us go backwards and return us to a situation where in NYC the only sounds you heard on the street were the ambulance sirens piercing the city. And so there was period of time, and I talked about this in the book, where I know that I as a person who was making decisions felt really afraid to adjust and loosen things up because I was afraid that if we did that all of the sudden we could go backwards where tens of thousands of people were dying and our hospital system could collapse. It’s hard to overstate what it was like to be making those decisions and the weight of those decisions and how they impact you when it is that life and death moment.

AC: When you talk about former Governor Cuomo’s response after the initial wave if you will, your father sent a warning about where he (Cuomo) should go from here and as he (Cuomo) was thinking about the book you told him (Cuomo) in maybe more than a whisper what you thought of that idea…

MD: The writing of the book, yeah. I think if he understood in that moment what was going to become of that decision of course he never would have done it. And at the time he had just felt like we had just been Ground Zero of COVID internationally and we just beat back the first wave. I want to tell the lessons quickly so that everybody can read and consume this book and learn going into the second wave.

Obviously at the moment, he never would have foreseen what had become of it but my God, that’s one of those things that if you can get in a time machine and go back I would have thrown my body in front of.

AC: What’s one of the things you’re proud of in the administration?

MD: There’s so much I’m proud of in my 8 years in the administration, but specifically looking back on COVID, it wasn’t something that long ago, but I think because it’s such a traumatic experience a lot of us lived through, a lot of us block it out and we tell ourselves it wasn’t that bad. But I’m proud not just of the governor and my administration, but the whole state of New York and how we went through COVID together.

I mean, every major academic institution in the world, every top medical person you spoke to, New York was on the verge of having the hospital system collapse and we were going to become Italy and the only reason we didn’t was because New Yorkers pulled together. And when Governor Cuomo was doing those press conferences and laying out the facts and telling everyone what was going on, on the ground and sort of emotionally appealing to people we pulled together as a state and we put the collective over the individual and we bent that curve and the number of lives that we saved are countless and so when I look back on that that wasn’t something that was me or the former governor or the four people were sitting up at the table during the press conferences, that was everyone in the state of New York and we truly led the world during that moment in history and I think we should all be proud of that.

AC: I get the impression that most people understand that with a pandemic you’re going to have scores upon scores of deaths so I guess that leaves me a little confused with what happened with the nursing home numbers.

I’ve seen the testimony, I read that part of the book so at the end of the day, correct me if I’m wrong, you had the number of people who died in the nursing home, in the facilities and then you had those who had been transferred out to get care at a hospital and died there, those numbers at the time were not placed in that larger nursing home death number and there were accusations that the administration had put pressure on the DOH to keep those numbers separate. Can you get into that a little bit and what happened from your perspective there?

MD: Sure. And this is another thing with hindsight being 20/20 and I knew what it would have become in March 2020 when we were standing in the war room, we would have just preemptively made the decision to count the deaths that ultimately the press wanted them counted, but in March of 2020 when we started doing those daily press briefings we were having every single individual hospital and every single nursing home in the state report in to the state DOH every day with how many people died in in their facility as a COVID death, and then we would come out in front of the public and we would put those numbers up in the Power Point screen, and we were tracking it that way and that the middle to end of April we started getting asked a different question which was what about the nursing home patients who left nursing homes, went to hospitals and subsequently died in hospitals and then throughout the spring and early summer of 2020 we did up to a dozen retrospective surveys asking all the nursing homes to go back and retrospectively tell us what happened to the patients who left your nursing home. Did they die in a hospital? Did they go home? What happened to them? And so we’d get back these data sets that were wildly inaccurate.

There were some nursing homes that were saying every single person who left had died of COVID, there were some nursing homes that were recording deaths going back to 2019 when COVID wasn’t here, there were some nursing homes that we giving dates of death that were in the future of patients that were still alive. And so we spend the summer of 2020 trying to make sense of those numbers so we could put the numbers out and give them in a different category that the press had started to ask about and then at the end of August, bam, the governor goes out gives a convention speech where he’s critical of President Trump. President Trump is furious. I get an irate call from Jared Kushner which I recount in my book, they pull four major construction projects from the state as a direct result of the governor being critical of the president and a couple days later we get a subpoena from DOJ national saying they want these accountings of the nursing home deaths so that’s my famous quote from that infamous meeting that was leaked where I said “we froze,” but then I said one sentence later that no one read, where I use “froze” and “pause” interchangeably.

We went to those in that legislature and said we’re going to pause in responding to these requests for these nursing home deaths while we deal with DOJ and give them the information, which we did, they reviewed, and then they came back to us in July of 2021 and month later after this scandal had metastasized and they said we reviewed the numbers and the numbers are correct and there’s no need for further investigation because there’s no anomalous situation that warrants additional review. But it was one of those things where we had screwed up in how we were communicating it to the public, we made a call that we were going to cooperate with DOJ and we were going to defer the state legislators’ request while we were dealing with this hyper politicized DOJ, and ultimately it turned into this terrible situation and lost in the middle of it was people who lost loved ones, real-life pain, being butted around politically and weaponized.

And so that was another thing, if I could go back of March of 2020 when we were first reporting deaths, had we known that that was how it was going to turn into we would have said from Day One just report nursing home people who left and went to hospitals and passed in that category or have a sub-category so it was more fully transparent.

AC: So just to be clear then, according to you, the accusation that the administration pressured the DOH to manipulate the numbers is unequivocally false…

MD: Unequivocally false. And that was never really the allegation.

In the June reports we had told them to separate them out but what was lost in all of that which was never clearly reported which I write in detail in my book is that the audit didn’t happen until August. So in June when we were doing that initial report when they had dumped in a lot of unverified deaths and they put them in, the question was posed to the health commissioner were these deaths verified, because all of these numbers that had come in at the end of April were a disaster and we all collectively acknowledged that they were unreliable and he agreed.

And so that was a decision that was made in that DOH report along with the health commissioner in the health department, and subsequently in August we did the audit to actually review the data to figure it out and when we did that review in August of 2020, 20% of the out-of-facility nursing home deaths were flagged as being incorrect, so the audit ultimately showed the initial reporting numbers were wrong, but again this is one of those things where it takes longer than 120 characters to explain … and it became so weaponized and politicized that it became this kind of manufactured scandal. Fast forward to July of 2021, the thing nobody remembers is DOJ came back to us and said, “we’ve reviewed the numbers. There’s no issue with them, and there’s nothing here that warrants further investigation.”

AC: The comptroller’s audit did find problems in the reporting of it…

MD: Look, Tom Dinapoli is a politician like everybody else. You also had an assembly who also wasn’t out to do our administration any favors in their impeachment report, said we were always clear on the reporting and that there was nothing after their months-long review that suggested that the DOH wasn’t transparent.

I think at the end of day on these things you should look to law enforcement and after a thorough investigation done by the Department of Justice they said the number were correct and accurate and there was nothing in them that led to the need for further investigation.

AC: Reading over the book, it’s clear you’re not a fan of our current governor right now. It’s obviously in the book, but if you could elaborate on your take of Governor Hochul when she was Lt. Governor…

MD: She was a fine Lt. Governor. She’s just somebody who I felt like, and I write about this in my book, she tended more towards the performative. She liked to go do the events where she was cutting ribbons, she liked to go speak at the second and third-tier events and, look, God bless her, I mean, she was the energizer bunny. She would run around the state constantly doing these different events, but she didn’t really gravitate towards the substance of the governing which is something where I feel like Bob Duffy in the first term was much more of a partner in that way. The governor would deploy him to deal with complicated economic development issues in Upstate New York, when the governor was doing marriage equality Bob Duffy was by his side, he played an integral role in getting that over the finish line and that’s just not the role that Kathy played. And so I have criticism of her as Lt. Governor.

I think she did a fine job of doing what she did, every Lt. Governor does the job differently, but, you know, it was never a secret that I didn’t agree with her politically. She came into our administration as an A+ rated member of the NRA which is something I vehemently oppose. I’m very for gun violence prevention. Her claim to fame when she was Erie County Clerk was she threatened to arrest non-documented trying to get driver’s licenses and politically and from a policy perspective I was always sort of diametrically opposed to Kathy. And then, you know, I do write about it in the book when I called to tell her that Governor Cuomo was going to be stepping down and she just sort of gave off this arrogance about the role she was taking on and I said Governor Cuomo is going to take 14 days to transition and make sure everything is in order and that the state is in good hands and she said, “well, we don’t need 14 days, Lt. Governors are ready to take over in a moment’s notice,” and it was the arrogance that struck me about the massive job and responsibility that she was walking into and that she had no idea what we she was in for.

AC: Do you think Governor Cuomo should have stuck it out, fought this, stayed in?

MD: The fix was in with the legislature, right? They had announced they were going to move to impeach, the Senate said they had the votes to remove him from office. There’s no due process that’s afforded to you in the state constitution so it just would have been an exercise in sort of futility, and then the other thing that I think people forget which I write about in the book was during that week when Tish James’ report came out and when the governor resigned there was this press tsunami unlike anything I have ever seen. I mean, it was vicious and they were going after me, they were going after all of our top staff, current staff, the governor’s brother, the governor’s children had to watch every day him being torn apart on the front the pages of the paper and there was a very human element to his decision to step down because it was one thing if it was just Andrew Cuomo fighting for Andrew Cuomo, and I think you and your viewers know from watching him for years that he is a fighter, but the fact that it was going to to be a losing battle in the legislature in combination with the very human toll it was taking on those close to him, he said it’s time.

AC: That gets to the issue of sexual harassment allegations. In the book, you accuse a NYT reporter of similar activities in his home and at the time at least you were accused of going pretty hard against Governor Cuomo’s accusers. How do you walk the line between those two truths if you will?

MD: You know it’s funny, I really struggled whether to include that anecdote about Jesse McKinley with the NYT in the book, but ultimately I decided if I was going to tell this story and if the public was going to really understand what was going on, they had to understand what was going on in my personal life.

I talk about my marriage and my infertility issues and problems with my mental health struggles, and I talk about the situation with the NYT because I think the public deserves a window into what was going on in the press. And the issue with the NYT reporter and why I did that in the book was more about me sort of pointing out the hypocrisy of the press and the people the public were looking to determine what the terms of engagement were and here you had the NYT put on the front page of their newspaper this woman who was upset because at a wedding the governor officiated the governor put his hands on her face and they put this on the front page because she thought it was an inappropriate thing that he had put his hands on her face and he kissed her on the cheek while they were taking photographs, but then at the same time you had their reporter who I was seeing in a professional capacity who was completely intoxicated coming on to me and then he grabs my wrist as I’m getting up to leave and they ignored it and they buried it and they not only looked the other way, it was known about at the highest levels of the NYT, but they let that reporter take the lead on being the #MeToo reporter, and so my decision to include that anecdote in the book was more about exposing the hypocrisy of the media than anything else, but I say to you what I say to every reporter about these allegations, scrutinize it, be skeptical, ask questions, that’s what you’re supposed to do, because the #MeToo movement was very much a necessary corrective in this country I think about recreating a power imbalance in the workplace and allowing women the space to speak up and speak out and set their own boundaries, but that doesn’t mean you get rid of due process and that doesn’t mean that if a woman is upset because you put your hands on her face at a wedding that you should resign, and that was the level of hysteria that we reached in the spring of 2021 and I think it’s really important that we all have an honest conversation with ourselves about that both for the future of the #MeToo movement and also because a government was overturned.

AC: You were fairly complimentary of Former Lt. Government Bob Duffy. He supported, taking it back to Rochester before we wrap up, he was complimentary or supportive of Ana Liss who works around here. She works in county government. She, and I’ll say at the outset, she did not accuse the governor of sexual harassment, she just, if memory serves, tried to voice support to the women who were coming forward saying it was a toxic work environment. You address her in your book. What do you think about her coming out and saying she felt uncomfortable around the governor?

MD: I think Ana Liss was part of the problem, I have to say. And I sat in on her deposition, she did a deposition for the Trooper #1 case, which just to give your viewers just a sense of how crazy this all got was that I was sued in that Trooper #1 case, a woman who I didn’t meet, and it was ultimately dismissed but this was sort of the level of hysteria, and I sat in on Ana Liss’ deposition and watched her talk about all this she said, “‘”well, I wasn’t sexually harassed, I was upset that people would just throw me in, I became one of the numbers, I became number 11, and it was Me Too and Lyndsey Boylan made me feel like I was part of something.” OK, but understand the gravity of what you’re doing and if you go out and you say something and the press characterizes that as you claiming that you were sexually harassed or you are given a number then it’s your responsibility to go out and correct the record, which Ana Liss never did, and when you get involved with these sort of press hysteria situations and you ultimately cheapen what the #MeToo movement is supposed to be about you end up in a situation where people just roll their eyes and are dismissive of the entire movement, which sadly is where I think we’re sort of getting.

So I think her involvement in it was sort of incredibly irresponsible because if she felt like she was being misconstrued and she wasn’t sexually harassed then she should have been screaming that just as loudly as he kissed me on the cheek and put his hand on my waist for a photograph that’s still sitting on my desk. And so, again, I think #MeToo was a necessary corrective, but I think it’s too easily abused and weaponized and we’re now entering this next phase of post-MeToo where I think very serious claims are not being taken seriously and it’s because of things like that.

AC: What’s next for you?

MD: You know, who knows? I grew up in government and politics and as I said at the beginning of this since I was kid in Rochester, New York, four years old, with Louise Slaughter and I love public service, I feel the government is the vehicle to do the maximum amount of good with the maximum amount of people and I always thought that at some point I run for something. Obviously, things did not go as planned in 2021, but I’m very critical of the current administration and you don’t just get to throw punches at people unless your ready to get in ring yourselves. So I don’t know what form it will look like but I don’t think I’m done yet.

AC: What does former Governor Cuomo think of your book?

MD: I gave him a copy of it the week before it came out, I didn’t let him see it while I was writing it. As your readers might know he’s sort of an infamous micro-manager so I didn’t want him moving commas and telling me I got things wrong. I’m not sure if he’s read it to this day, but he’s told me he’s very proud of me.

I think in life you get knocked down but it’s what you do in those moments that sort of determine your future and sort of demonstrate your character and I refused to let the first draft of history be the only draft of history and I decided that if someone was going to tell my story it was going to be me and he was fully supportive of that.

NYT response to DeRosa’s accusation against NYT reporter Jesse McKinley:

“A complaint was made against Jesse McKinley, a New York Times journalist in 2021. An independent, external investigation did not substantiate Ms. DeRosa’s characterization of the events, and McKinley denied the accusation that he grabbed her in any way. Following the investigation, The Times and McKinley agreed that reassignment to a new beat was advisable. We also supported his decision to enter a substance abuse program.

Ms. DeRosa told a friend, who works at The Times, about meeting with McKinley in 2020. In that initial conversation, there was no indication that she was making a complaint, and her characterization of the event was different than it was in 2021 when her lawyers reached out to The Times.”

Response from Ana Liss to DeRosa’s comments about her:

“I do not believe that I was sexually harassed by the Governor, but I believe the other women who made credible claims that they were. It was a responsible decision for me to speak up, because my experiences — which then-Governor Cuomo confirmed to be true — were that of an older, powerful man speaking to a young staffer in a manner that was inappropriate for the workplace. Those instances were salient to the OAG investigation and to coverage of the larger problems of the Cuomo workplace environment for certain types of people, including young junior staffers like myself. I did not cheapen #MeToo by saying that this happened to me and that I didn’t think it was sexual harassment but I found it to be old-fashioned and inappropriate.”

You can watch the full video below.