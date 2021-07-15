Excitement builds as well-known local musicians prepare to tour again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Claudia Hoyser had big plans for 2020 including some live performances with some big-time country music stars.

The pandemic, however, forced her and her team into their Wayne County studio, which actually provided a silver lining.

“As awful as it was to be away from people and missing that stage and missing my band – I didn’t see them for a year – we were able to finish our writing and our recording and get this album out that we’ve been working on for more than four years and I think if hadn’t had this time to polish it up and turn it into everything that we imagined it would be I don’t know if it would be done right now,” Hoyser said.

Marc Starr, a local hip-hop artist, also got to creating music – music he’s ready to show off to a music-hungry community.

“I felt like the pandemic made people pay attention to what’s going on in the community and I had a lot of struggles during the pandemic and just with that they’re seeing the progress. So they’re seeing how it was before the pandemic, during the pandemic and now the tour,” Starr said.

The tour is a big one.

Starr will be joining Buffalo star Conway the Machine’s “Love Will Get You Killed” tour.

“I feel like this is the big opportunity for Rochester and not just me. I just feel like we haven’t had that one artist to take it there yet to be able to come back and bring the opportunities back to the city so I feel like this is the one,” Starr said.

Meanwhile, Hoyser has her own big shows planned including a top-secret one in Albany.

Some fans that will turn out she picked up over the last year through her online shows and branded products like coffee and whiskey.

“To have people joining me in the mornings and drinking their Hoyser Country Blend or hanging out at night showing me pictures of their Drunken Bean Coffee Whiskey while waiting for the music and now it’s finally here and everybody’s been listening to the new album and showing me all their coffee moments and whiskey moments, it was just a way to stay engaged with everybody while we were apart,” Hoyser said.

