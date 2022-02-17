ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you see Frederick Douglass walking around town, there’s a good chance it’s actually Carlos Merriweather.

He sat down with Adam Chodak to talk about how he came to impersonate the Rochester legend.

Adam Chodak: So what’s your background?



Carlos Merriweather: Well, I was born in South Carolina, but I left South Carolina at a very young age where my mother was suddenly taken away from me. So one of my mother’s sisters — my aunt Josephine, who was living somewhere in Florida — she came to South Carolina and got me. I lived most of my life in Polk County, Haines City, Florida.



AC: And how’d you make your way up to Rochester?



CW: Well, I also grew up a migrant worker, so a lot of years we used to come to Williamson to pick apples and the peaches. So I was familiar with Williamson in that area. But what brought me to Rochester honestly, was my mom who raised me said that she wanted to come to New York to have a better life with my stepfather. And they had a little young son and it reminded me since he was 18 months and I was 18 months when my birth mother was taken away from me. So I kind of was still not ready to let my mom go. And I wanted to be there for my little brother to make sure he was going to be okay. So we took the train and landed in the train station and honestly had $7 to our name. And we end up in Lyons, New York.

I end up on welfare, which is something I did not like because I’ve always worked. So after that I got interested with the Arc of Wayne County and I would go down and aggravate them all the time. And I finally landed a job and that was my first start of working with people with disabilities. So I lived on the premises three and a half days out of the week, and it was amazing to have those individuals to become independent as possible so they could actually move out in their very own supportive apartments.

So after living in Lyons for a while, I got a little bit of touch of Rochester because it was the big city to me and I still had dreams of what I wanted to do. So I actually started volunteering for an after-school program. I was given the opportunity to lead an amazing group of kids in the arts. And those kids actually helped me to really become who I am right now, to see how they shine when they thought that no one believed in them and they can do all these amazing things, that was fantastic. Those [were] things that I wanted to do, but as a migrant worker, I had to do a lot of farm work, so I didn’t have those opportunity to do those things. So we were kind of working with each other and they made me proud. I made them proud. And, behold, somewhere in that during Black History Month at the Memorial Art Gallery where some of the kids would go and do different activities, Caribbean drumming.

Well one year the kids kind of, I don’t know, they didn’t want to do as much. And I contacted the art gallery and asked, “would you like to have Frederick Douglass show up at the art gallery for Black History Month?” So she was like, “okay,” but I don’t think she knew that I was actually coming as Frederick Douglass. I assumed that she thought I was bringing this picture. And when I came, everybody was like, “Really? Wow.” So there was a photographer there and each year a photographer always took pictures. So we started taking pictures with the families and we gave them to the families for free. I’m not an artist — I am an artist — but I have some amazing friends like Shawn Dunwoody, who can draw and do some amazing murals of Frederick Douglass. So I wanted to be a part of the history of Mr. Douglass.

I didn’t read much about him in my history books in school so it’s kind of like a self-taught education and Shawn embraced me and after Shawn embraced me, I started going to things that he was doing, but I started going dressed as Mr. Douglass, as an art piece, a living art piece. So one thing led to another and it has become an amazing, amazing adventure. I’ve learned a lot about Mr. Douglass that I never knew. I mean, my birthday, St. Patrick’s day here, Mr. Douglass went to Ireland. And I had no idea about that until I was asked to march in the St. Patrick Day Parade as Mr. Federal Douglass, it threw me off, honestly, because I’m such a butterfly with my wings and everything. And when I asked and inquired, you know, I was given that little bit of history and was sort of like, wow. So it kind of, it made me even more proud that actually other people wanted me to take part. And not just in the St Patrick Day parade, but as Mr. Douglass, because he stood out and he had an, an amazing connection in Ireland. So, and again, my birthday’s St. Patrick today.

AC: What’s it been like to have this type of connection to Frederick Douglass?



CM: It’s been amazing. It’s been a journey because I can’t compare myself to Mr. Douglass, but growing up Mr. Douglass really didn’t know his mom and I lost my birth mother at the age of 18 months. Mr. Douglass really didn’t know his biological father. I didn’t meet mine. So as a little boy, I was kind of lost in so many ways of, yeah, Who am I? I got my family members saying, oh, you look like your dad. Oh, you look like your mom, but really who was Carlos? And when I finally got a picture of my mother by birth mother, age of 38, I honestly cried like a baby. And it felt I like a completion part of what I was looking for and what I needed to really be me and to behold and what I met my biological father, that was a whole ‘nother arena of love and support. I have some amazing older brothers and sisters that love me, and we get along as if we never ever have part of. So becoming Mr. Douglass or transforming myself into Mr. Douglass has brought so much joy and happiness from my own childhood to here now. I mean, the community really embraced me so much that I mean, I’m overwhelmed with the love and the support that I get.



AC: What do you think it is about Frederick Douglass that is particularly special to you?



CM: Well, what I feel particularly special about what Mr. Douglass is, as I said, it, it takes a village to raise a child and it, one of his, you know, philosophy is something in that magnitude. Village folks helped raise me. And when I landed a job with Soujourner House and I was able to give back that made me feel like a part of completion of society. It made me feel complete. So relating to Mr. Douglass, we still need to embrace our young people. We need to be there for them. We need to listen to them. We need to embrace their creativity. What I also learned about Mr. Douglass is he never gave up. He didn’t take sides. He was for the people. I would like to extend my hand and extend yours. I kind of feel the same way. I laugh and I smile and I think back to growing up and working in those fields and saying, wow, you know, I am now doing something that I’ve always dreamed, but is it really real? You know, most people think it’s all about the dollars, but it’s not about the dollars. It’s about being yourself and being honest and other people will love that joy that you give. So to give that joy and that love that’s fulfilling.



AC: So you’re also known as the social butterfly…



CM: Well, again, with the kids, that’s the Sojourner house, my arts and my minds and my creativity. And it honestly started one year. The Jazz Festival was going on and they used to give away the big pictures. You can get them for free and they had different kind of things, social butterfly, whatever it may have been. And so butterfly stuck with me because I have a lot of friends who are musicians, so I’m kind of like the hype man of their event. So when I go out, it’s like, oh, the party started. I’m looking like, well, the party should have been started, but Hey, thank you. So being sociable in the community, I’m known everywhere more than I was known.

I went to the hair store actually to get some stuff. And the lady was like, “Hey, I know you, I seen you somewhere before,” so you get those little things and you smile and you nod and it makes you feel good and complete because those are dreams of mine. You know, I’ve always wanted to be a model and actor, interior decorator. I didn’t make it big, but being like being social butterfly, becoming Frederick Douglass, who was the most photographed man of ever. So I got tons of people who always like to take pictures. So I am modeling when I get to dress up, I’m modeling when I get to put everything together and I’m designing and right now I’m being real, but it’s like, I’m acting. So that childhood dream is not the fame glory, but fulfillment.



AC: Where do you hope to take this and Mr. Douglass and all that?



CM: Well, I hope to take the butterfly to an amazing level. I need to get myself together in more order. I was thinking more like a butterfly academy, teach people how to make butterflies and unique patterns, have a fashion show, bring the life and the joy with Mr. Douglass, I would like to continue to learn as I get more support from the community, of his history here in Rochester. With the little igloo, I mean, hey, if you need an igloo for a winner event, I’m your man. Call me, you know. We can figure something out.



