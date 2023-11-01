ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Carl Palmer, the drummer for Emerson Lake & Palmer, or ELP, will be performing in Rochester Friday night in a concert that promises to bring the band back to life.

In the concert called Welcome Back – The Return of Emerson Lake and Palmer, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake who both passed away in 2016 play and sing next to Palmer through an innovative use of file footage from a performance at Royal Albert Hall in 1992.

“The reason why the project happened so well and the quality is so high is because the audio tracks, all the keyboards, all the drums, bass guitar, lead guitar, all acoustics are all recorded separately which means I could wipe the drums off, I could play with that backing track and the keyboards and the vocals could be mixed every night in whatever room we were and the keyboards and singing would be in sync with the footage that I created,” Palmer said.

Palmer drums live with two other talented musicians while video of Emerson and Lake transports the audience back in time.

Carl Palmer interviewed with Adam Chodak in the News 8 studio to talk about the project, but also why Rochester is not only part of the tour, but also holds a place near and dear to his heart.

That whole interview can found in this article.

The performance is this Friday at The Theater at Innovation Square in Downtown Rochester and starts at 7:30 pm.

Watch the full interview

You can find ticket information here.