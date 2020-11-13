Adam Interviews WWII Marine Judd Wexler

Wexler was in a unique Marine unit that brought dogs into battle

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Judd Wexler joined the fight, signing up to serve during World War II, for the same reason so many had given in past wars.

”I wanted to get away from the civilian life and do something active, something exciting, something I’d remember for a long time and that’s what I did,” Wexler said while sitting in his room inside a Jewish Life cottage in Brighton.

He found that excitement – and more – in the South Pacific.

In one exchange his unit took such intense fire that when he hit the floor at one point his fellow Marines thought he had been shot.

“My best buddy picked me up from the floor, he thought I was hit and he grabbed me one foot then another foot and threw me into the ambulance,” Wexler remembered with a smile.

It’s a memory Wexler now laughs at, but there’s one he does not.

He was part of an experimental Marine unit that used dogs in the field.

Wexler remembers well the day his dog fell.

“I saw my dog running and then I saw my dog quit running, I saw him go down,” Wexler recounted. “That’s the way he ended, he got hit 3 times, he never admitted he got hit, he just stopped doing what he was doing. He laid down and they put him in the car and away he went.”

Life back home followed that classic path: education, family, and a job – working as a pharmacist for decades.

“I was fairly good with it and had a lot of friends in it and I liked it. I worked for 46 years for it and it made me a good living,” Wexler said.

And so well deserved.

Mr. Wexler, we salute you.