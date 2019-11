Tariq Spence helps thousands start their day through WDKX's Water Cooler

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andrew Langston birthed WDKX (103.9 FM) in 1974 to make life better for Rochester’s African-American community.

For the last two decades, Tariq Spence has lent his voice to that mission.

As a morning host, Spence entertains and informs, always encouraging people to speak their mind.

His interview with Adam his the fourth in our series of talks with local radio personalities.