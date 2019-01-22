Adam Interviews special: Race in Rochester

To honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day, we dedicated an hour to talking about how to heal after recent racially-charged incidents in Rochester.

From an act of vandalism, where two college students stole a Frederick Douglass statue, to a local weatherman being fired after he says he mixed up his words and accidentally said a racial slur while referring to Dr. King to Fisher cheerleaders getting suspended after a view surfaced showing them saying the N-word while singing along to a rap song, we tried to focus on how to move forward.

Hit play on the attached videos to see the whole special.