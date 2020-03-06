Closings
Manor Intermediate School

Adam Interviews Shelly Thompson

Adam Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

Shelly Thompson is tireless in her pursuit of getting kids to believe in themselves.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shelly Thompson’s voice is a little hoarse in this interview – the result of calling out directions to the cast and crew of Marion Junior/Senior High School’s Beauty and the Beast, which hits the stage this weekend.

A legend in the local high school musical scene, Thompson cut out a few minutes during intermission at dress rehearsal to talk about her passion for inspiration.

Adam Chodak: I have to go over all that you do. German teacher at Marion, direct musicals at Marion, direct and do choreography at Pittsford Sutherland, sometimes you do Pittsford Musicals…

Shelly Thompson: I teach college English,,,

AC: You also perform all over the place.

ST: I’m in The Krazy Firemen.

AC: Where do you get the energy?

ST: I don’t know. I’ve always had this energy and that’s why I love to teach and I just love it. In fact I have to drink decaffeinated coffee.

AC: What is it about high school that drew you?

ST: It’s inspiring to see them start the show and at the end they’re so confident… You can tell a musical kid that does a presentation because they know how to do it. They don’t look at the board, they don’t look at their notes. They present it. I have a couple special needs kids in the show and it’s really good for them.

AC: You do a remarkable job with choreography every year for Stars of Tomorrow and News 8 is a partner in that. You’ve worked with a number of folks who became Stars of Tomorrow… Steve Rosen, Leehom Wang. What is that like?

ST: It’s just amazing because I worked with them when they were just little high school guys and I remember Steve would always say, “Why am I the leading man? I’m not the leading man look”, adding, “I can’t dance” and I said, “But you will!”

AC: Your husband was also in education at Marion, he retired, asking you to retire…

ST: He’s older than me, I keep reminding him of that. He says you’re not a child and I say no, but a child at heart.

AC: If there are any kids watching this and perhaps a little scared of musicals, stage fright and all that, what’s your message to them?

ST: I always say start out small. It’s such a great experience for kids because it’s like a little family, you spend so much time together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss