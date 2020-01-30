Adam Interviews RPD officer Denny Wright

Editor’s note: Adam’s Interview with RPD officer Denny Wright will air tonight on News 8 WROC at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In early October of last year, Rochester police officer Denny Wright was attacked while responding to a call on Peck Street.

Officer Wright, a 23-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department, suffered injuries that left him blind in both eyes. Three weeks after treatment When he was released from the hospital he was surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.

Since then, News 8 anchor Adam Chodak has stayed in touch with Wright, and in all their talks and conversations since, Adam has not heard the officer complain one single time.

Officer Wright agreed to do a sit down interview with News 8 — not to talk about the attack and what happened that October day, but what’s happened since, and what happens next — for both himself and his family.

