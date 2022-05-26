Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Rochester Cocktail Revival around the corner, Adam Chodak got behind the bar with RCR Founder Chuck Cerankosky, who walked through how to make a new drink while talking about this year’s week-long festival.

Adam Chodak: What are we making?

Chuck Cerankosky: We’re going to make what we call a Montreal, a variation on a classic cocktail named after another Canadian city, this one, however, is a creation of a friend of mine, Cat Archer, who is the event producer for our feature events for our Rochester Cocktail Revival.

AC: Perfect, so what’s in it?

CC: We’re looking at a little rye whiskey, Fernet Branca, which is a famous Italian liquor which is actually the sponsor of the RCR gala happening Thursday June 9, little bit of vanilla liquor from France and a wonderful house made cola syrup, actually.

AC: While you start making it, RCR, the energy is always great and it really shows off what Rochester has to offer…

CC: We have a disproportionate amount, but a complimentary amount, meaning compliments to the thirst of this community, number of cocktail bars here and some great kitchens and practitioners of hospitality and mixology and we take a full week out of the year to show that off, so we’re going to have 60 plus events at over 30 venues, 23 of which are bars throughout the week and we’re going to have a lot of fund teaching people about cocktails with parties and tastings and all kinds of stuff.

AC: What are some of your favorite events?

CC: So on Tuesday, the 7th of June, we have an outdoor party at the George Eastman Museum called La Dolce Vita, on Thursday the 9th we have the RCR prom which is standing in as a our gala event this year and that happens at the Historic German House, the Spirit Tasting Spectacular is a fun thing for anyone who wants to learn has much about spirits as they can as fast as they can, it happens Saturday the 11th during the day and then finally the whole thing is capped up off the Bar Room Battle Royale, which happens at Radio Social on Sunday the 12th at night.

AC: And there is a part of this that helps charity if I’m not mistaken?

CC: That’s right, we’ve had a great charity partner throughout the years and have pushed proceeds towards Cancer Support Community Rochester, formerly known as Gilda’s Club. So the folks over there help a lot of people and the proceeds benefit that charity.

Montreal

Recipe by Cat Archer



1.50 oz. Rye Whiskey

1.00 oz. Fernet Branca

0.50 oz. Cola Syrup

0.25 oz. Giffard Madagascar Vanilla Liqueur



Combine all ingredients and stir with ice until chilled, strain into an ice-filled glass and garnish with an edible flower or lemon wheel.

