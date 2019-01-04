Adam Interviews Rob Sands

On March 1st, Victor-based Constellation Brands will have a non-Sands as CEO for the first since it was founded in 1945.

Bill Newlands will be replacing Rob Sands, who will then become executive chair.

Rob Sands had taken over the top spot from his brother, Richard, who had stepped in for their father, Marvin Sands.

The move comes as Constellation invests billions into Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth.

Adam sat down with Rob Sands to talk about the transition.

Adam: What made you decide to actually move in this direction?

Sands: I’ve been CEO since 2007 so going on 13 years and I think it’s just a good idea that someone comes in ultimately and takes over that role after a period of time, somebody with some new and fresh ideas, doesn’t mean there’s necessarily going to be big change.

Adam: Looking back, you didn’t have to grow the company the way it did. This exponential growth, what do you think encouraged you to do that?

Sands: If it hadn’t been for my brother’s ambition before me to want to really grow the company into something much larger than it was and my ambition, I think my father, he was getting older, he had a nice little company in Upstate New York, he probably would not have had the same path that Richard and I pursued simply by virtue of the fact that if he hadn’t had successors and heirs that wanted to do it he probably would have run out steam eventually himself, this isn’t the kind of thing you want to do until your 100 years old.

Adam: The Canopy investment, what went into that? … That must have been a tough one because it is unclear where this is going, we think we know, but it’s still unclear in the U.S.

Sands: As you know, a number of states from a population perspective, the majority of the people in this country, states that contain a majority of the people have legalized cannabis as well. I would say it’s inevitable that this is going to become a big legal market around the world and I would say that this is a smart calculated risk that minimizes the downside and maximizes the potential upside.

Adam: Do you suspect that Constellation will stay in the Rochester area for some time?

Sands: We have no plans to move out of the Rochester area. Most of our executives or many of our executives are here between here and our Canandaigua office we have about 700-800 people. We don’t have any intention of picking up and moving from this area so yeah we’re going to be here for the long run.

Adam: Looking back at your career, the growth of the company, would you do anything differently at this point?

Sands: Jeez, I can’t say I’d do anything differently. I consider myself to be one of the most fortunate people literally on earth. I’ve had an unbelievable career. A lot of luck has gone my way and that’s a lot of hard-earned luck too, I’m a big believer that people make their own luck.