Adam interviews Rep. Joe Morelle

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) is getting acclimated in Congress after his first year on Capitol Hill.

While in Rochester this week, Morelle made time for a sit-down interview, to talk about his first year on the job, the differences between Washington and Albany, his re-election campaign, and more:

Adam Chodak: Let’s get started, so you have been in Washington for more than a year, general impressions?

Joe Morelle: Yes, there are a lot of differences between Washington and Albany, a couple of

things have struck me: The inability for the Senate and how to communicate effectively. The

second is, and I’m not sure if this is anomalous because I have only been there during the Trump administration, but when I was in Albany, any governors that I worked with were always an essential part of discussion on important public policy issues, and that is not the case with the White House. I mean they really have not engaged for the most part in conversations about the issues that we are working on.

You can see the results of that, in that we have not been able to reach legislative agreement on some of the really important issues that we care about. How to deal with preexisting conditions in health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure.

So I think there has really been a lack of leadership in particular of this White House, but hopefully that will change over the next year and moving forward.

AC: We have seen some activity in progress with trade deals, your thoughts on that?

JM: Yeah, the USMCA, which is obviously the Canadian, Mexican one, great improvement over NAFTA. This original trade deal sent to the House I think was lacking in many ways. Labor protections, environmental protections, protections on pharmaceutical prices and we were able to make significant improvements to it, so I am pleased it got done.

Obviously Canada is an important trading partner of New York, and I was involved a fair amount with a number of folks in the house side, I’m pleased it worked out. I had a conference with my colleagues, who I had worked with, and it was good.

People will sometimes say to me, “Well you don’t want to get this done? Won’t this give the president the win?” and I say “This isn’t about giving the president a win, it’s about giving the American public a win.” Prescription drugs and infrastructure seem to be bipartisan, there seems to be a great deal of consensus, perhaps not about the details, but definitely for the big picture, I remain hopeful with.

AC: Any other piece of legislation that you have been involved with that you’ve been proud of?

JM: One of the things that I am currently working on; several years ago I was at the state level, we were working on how to end surprise billing in New York, and I was one of the co-authors of what became a national model in many ways, but the New York law does not protect people who are under self-funded plans — that covers about 100 million Americans. I have been working on, very closely, with people like Donna Shalayla, and we have been working to take consumers out of the surprise bills. So we want to take consumers out of that and work to protect both consumers and providers. Because I have worked in New York, I have been able to have an impact here, and I want to use that to help in a national way.

AC: Because New York is no longer providing DMV information to some federal authorities, the Trump administration has said New Yorkers cannot participate in the trusted travelers program. What are your thoughts on that? Should Cuomo ease those restrictions? Where should we go?

JM: I’m going to have a conversation with the governor, hopefully in the next week or so. I don’t think these are mutually exclusive, what I do know is that law enforcement was considered when the state was implementing the green light registration. And law enforcement can get whatever information they want to, and I think this is a little bit of the Trump administration trying to flex its muscle and try to punish the states that have opted to provide to folks that are undocumented to stop them from getting access to driver’s licenses.

The truth is that it is really important for us to ensure that people are insured when they drive, they are licensed when they drive. I don’t think that needs to be exclusive, I think we can meet all the needs of the enforcement community and still allow for what NY has done. So hopefully we can find a solution to this, I am anxious to talk to Cuomo about what his conversation with the President was about.

AC: When I interviewed congressman Reed about Ukraine, he declined to answer this, but do you think it’s appropriate for a President to withhold military aid in order to garner some type of personal advantage or to forward their own personal interest when dealing with a foreign government?

JM: That’s effectively what the decision to impeach all about. There is compelling evidence that he withheld military aid. It’s clearly not appropriate. If you look at what the founders did and why impeachment exists — I think that the President committed an impeachable offense.

AC: What is your take on the quid-pro quo transcript?

JM: There are mountains of evidence …

