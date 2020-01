BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Paul Guglielmo is all over radio like sauce on pasta.

He lends his humor to Brother Wease on 95.1 FM and The Pauly and Pat Show on 100.5 FM.

But that’s only one of this jobs.

A few years ago he started to sell pasta sauce based off his grandfather’s recipe.

You can now find jars of it sitting on shelves in Wegmans and several Whole Foods.

Guglielmo talked with Adam about how this all started and why he thinks he found success.