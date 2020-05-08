Adam Interviews nursing home resident

Mary Insalaco rarely leaves her room and talks about the fear COVID might get in

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Mary Insalaco rarely leaves her room at the Jewish Home.

She sees her family through a window and FaceTimes with them at every opportunity.

But she also waits and wonders if COVID-19 will reach her facility or floor knowing the virus is particularly lethal for people over 75.

Adam Chodak interviewed Insalaco Thursday over a video chat app.

Adam Chodak: You haven’t been able to visit your family in a while. What has that been like?

Mary Insalaco: Oh my God, that’s been the most horrible part of about my life, not seeing them because we can’t leave our rooms. I’m going to stay in this room for a while. Once they end the bans, I guess everything will be fine. In the meantime, we all suffer a little bit, but they’ve got this thing now they call it open window which means we can see each other which makes it wonderful, we can talk, but we can’t touch, we have to just see each other from a distance and that’s good enough. The first visit was horrible, but after that I got adjusted, we all did, it hasn’t been easy, but it hasn’t been that bad, they’re very accommodating, they try to do whatever they can for you. I guess it’s a bit of give and take. When you know this is your future, it isn’t that pretty but when what could be isn’t and that I’m grateful for.

AC: Are you scared of the virus?

MI: Yes, definitely and scared for all my kids because they’re all losing their minds, all being home and can’t do much and I was terrified it would come here, but we’ve been so fortunate, we haven’t had any cases and I’m so grateful for.

AC: What are you doing to keep your mind off of all of this?

MI: I now paint birdhouses to entertain myself and I try to entertain myself, I watch my programs because you know my soaps are my all-time favorite, I do watch them on Channel 8.

AC: I bet you can’t wait to hug your family again…

MI: I haven’t hugged them in so long and I’m a hugging person. I like to hug and squeeze and I haven’t been able to do that. I’m going to forget, no, we never forget, that’s something that we remember always.