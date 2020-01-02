Adam Interviews New Year’s Special

Watch 6 standout interviews conducted in the last half of the year.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Hi, everyone. This is Adam Chodak writing.

As always, I want to thank you for watching News 8 and Adam Interviews.

In a few months we’ll close out 3 years of this weekly series and begin a fourth.

When I started I worried I’d run out of “impact players” to interview.

I was very very wrong.

Instead, I see more and more of the vast reserve of human talent woven into our community – people who entertain, who inform and who inspire.

The 6 interviews I picked from the last 6 months of segments and compiled into 3 parts illustrate those efforts.

I hope you enjoy and pull a degree of comfort and encouragement from their stories, as I did.

Happy New Year and here’s to a joyful 2020!