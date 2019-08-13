Adam Interviews new News 8 Chief Meteorologist

Eric Snitil picked up a love of lake effect while growing up in Cleveland

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Eric Snitil had been studying the skies and forecasting the weather in Alabama for eight years when on March 3 of this year nature bore down on the region spitting out 41 tornadoes in a matter of hours.

The largest of the funnels, an EF4 tornado, killed almost two dozen people.

Snitil, WSFA 12 News’ morning meteorologist at the time, was all over it – online and on air.

The station said in its story announcing Snitil’s departure, “We’re certain his work has helped saved an unknown number of lives during severe weather coverage.”

Snitil brings that severe weather experience to Rochester as News 8’s new chief meteorologist.

He also brings with him a love of lake effect snow, which he picked up growing up just outside of Cleveland.

“Oddly enough I sought this out,” Snitil said. “We’ve met a bunch of people, my wife and I have been up here for the weekend and getting to see the town for the first time, they all tell me we get out of here, we get out of dodge, go to Florida, someplace warm for the winter, we came here for the winter, lake effect snow, in particular, is one of my specialties and one of my passions and that’s here.”

WROC-TV will not be Snitil’s first CBS affiliate.

Prior to Montgomery, Snitil worked in Anchorage, Alaska for KTVA.

He arrives in Rochester with his wife, Katie, and a family member who will surely enjoy the winter even more than he: their Siberian Husky, Bolt.

Look for Snitil to start on News 8 later this month.