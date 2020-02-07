Adam Interviews Muralist Sarah Rutherford

Rutherford's project could soon grow national wings and take flight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Sarah Rutherford isn’t just beautifying Rochester, she’s empowering it.

Her murals champion people caring for our city and those in it.

Soon, though, her work might do the same for people all over the country.

Her project, Her Voice Carries, is picking up widespread attention through a PBS documentary and could morph into a national project.

You can learn more about that project here and follow its development on Instagram (@hervoicecarries).

Rutherford is also deeply involved with Roc Paint Division, which hires Rochester students to transform walls into works of art all with the help of her friends, Justin Suarez and Brittany Williams.

Follow Roc Paint Division on Instagram (@rocpaintdivision).