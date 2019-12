IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC-TV) —Retired Lieutenant t Colonel Andrae Evans raised his right hand in December of 1981 and began what would become a decades-long commitment to protect the United States through the Army.

After 9-11, he re-upped and in the following years he did several tours overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In an interview sitting in I-Square, Adam asked Evans about his service and teased out lessons on leadership.