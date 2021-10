ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Not sure you can call this a happy coincidence, but it did provide a needed distraction this week.

First, we found out a guy from Rochester opened a package and found live scorpions inside.

Then we learn that guy is the drummer for popular local band Joywave.

Then we learn Joywave is dropping a new song Friday, along with a couple other announcements.

So today we had them here to talk about — all of that…