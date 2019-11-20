Adam Interviews Johnny Mambo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A few years back the Ibero-American Action League started the radio station Poder (97.1 FM).

Juan Nieves was working at a bakery when he heard the news.

He had been in radio and loved radio, but had dropped that dream to make money for his family.

With his kids older, though, when Poder hit the airwaves Nieves leapt at the opportunity to volunteer.

Nieves gave dozens of hours a month for 18 months to the station until Ibero found the money to hire him on.

Under the name of Johnny Mambo, Nieves now hosts the station’s morning show and two weeks ago he was made station manager.

A story of luck and pluck and his interview with Adam is part of his week-long series with local radio personalities.