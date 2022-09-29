Brighton, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Times reporter John Leland set out to explore the challenges of aging, assuming he’d interview seniors battling loneliness and declining health.

And he did.

But he also found a number of people 85 and older who found joy amid the struggle and he found their lives, outlook and wisdom such an inspiration he wrote a book about them called “Happiness Is a Choice You Make.”

This week, Leland talked before a group at Brickstone by St. John’s senior living community.

After the talk, he sat down with Adam Chodak.

Adam Chodak: I’ve had this frustration before where I go out on a story with a preconceived notion of what it’s supposed to be and it turns out to be something different, it’s hard to let go of that first idea. When did you realize this is not the story I thought I was going to be doing?

John Leland: I think probably in the middle of the year. It took me a while and I started to write articles about it and they were conformed with the story I thought I was going to write, because I thought I knew everything there was to know about old age because we see it in front of us all the time. And it took time with these six people over age 85 to really teach me it was about much more than that.

AC: Some of them got upset with some of the coverage saying that’s not all we’re about…

JL: One of the women was very negative about where she was living and when she saw those negative comments in the newspaper she said “that’s not me” and, as I said, it took me a while to understand that those comments she was making weren’t complaints in the same way that they might be from somebody else. It was just her way of asserting some control over her life.

AC: The one story that stuck out to me was the one gentleman who collapsed on his kitchen floor and slept there because he couldn’t get up. It sounds like a nightmare. How does he even consider his life fulfilling?

JL: He was really clear about this. I asked him one time for his favorite part of the day and he said, It’s waking up in the morning and saying “thank God for another day, on my way to 110 and there’s tremendous research about the power of expressing gratitude in our lives.” It kind of bums me out because I think gratitude should well up in us spontaneously but what we find is that people who make a conscious point to express gratitude, they sleep better, they become more optimistic, they have a greater sense of well-being. And the blood pressure goes down, immune function goes up, so it’s a really really powerful thing.

AC: So does this go back to that basic adage, live for the moment?

JL: Yeah, I think I finally think I understood what that meant. People always tell us to live in the moment and I finally met people who were doing it. You know, they were actually saying, “Well, these are the things that are going on now, how do I want to see this moment? How am I telling the story of what I’m doing right this moment? Am I seeing it in terms of the hardships I’m experiencing? Or am I seeing it in terms of the joys that are here and available to me?” And the people who can do that, I think that’s what we mean by living in the moment.

AC: If we don’t have someone who’s elderly in our life, do you encourage them to meet someone, to help them, but also help yourself?

JL: I think it’s a great idea, but I don’t try to tell people what to do. That’s one of the lessons I learned from spending the time with 85 and up, don’t try to change people, you’ll only be disappointed so I find that to be too prescriptive.

AC: You came upon this story at a very difficult time in your life and meeting them helped you…

JL: I was in the middle of a divorce, I have an older mother, I was also just back from Iraq and trying to figure out a story that was every bit as moving to me as what I was doing in Iraq and I suddenly had these six people who were experts in living to me about how to do it. What’s the secret to a long-term relationship? What’s the secret to getting through hardships that we all face every day? And I had people who would share their wisdom with me.

AC: I’ve read reporters’ books on giant topics and I’ve read books like ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ and what do I end up thinking about more? Is it difficult that you put in so much time and effort into other reporting and this may have a greater impact on some people instead of the harder stories you’ve done?

JL: Oh no, it’s fantastic. If anyone gets anything out of the work I’ve done, I’m always grateful for it and if they get something out of this, this work changed me so much and I wanted to share whatever I learned from these people with everybody I possibly could because these are lessons for living whatever age you are.

AC: How difficult was it to get to know these folks and have them so close to the end?

JL: Actually, they’re all gone now. The last of the people, Ruth, died Christmas Eve so it’s been hard saying goodbye to them, but they also helped me understand that we’re mortal, our days are finite and that’s what kind of gives me value. If we had as many days as we wanted, they would have no value, but once we think of them being finite, death is just part of the program. It’s not an aberration where something went wrong somewhere and somebody died. We’re supposed to die. We have to be able to accept it, say goodbye and move past that.

AC: Someone said in the book, “I became the person I should have been all along.” What do you think about that?

JL: Well, it’s a wise man who once said that, David Bowie. He said, “It’s the process by which we become the person we were always meant to be.” And I think it’s a great way to look at life. We think about life as having this peak, the peak of our professional powers, then it’s downhill from there, but if we think of ourselves as always changing and adapting and growing then we’re still becoming that person even in our late years, it kind of just changes the way we look at those late years and we know from research that the way we look at those late years has a profound impact on our health, not just when we get old, but right now leading up to it.