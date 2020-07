Serbian immigrant, Xerox engineer and Miss Universe contestant – Maja Milicevic-Klugh has stories to tell.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Maja Milicevic-Klugh’s tale is an American one.

Her memories of Serbia are filled with bombs and bread lines, but it was also there she picked up an engineering degree – one that got her in the door at Xerox.

She now teaches English at Rochester Oaces and is preparing to compete for the title of Miss Universe.

