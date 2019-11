ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Each night this week we’ll air an interview with a local radio host.

Monday night belongs to Deanna King of the Brother Wease Show.

Deanna began as a TV journalist, but it was her blogging that caught the eye of a local radio personality.

Her radio stints fostered a passion and her honest on air has fostered a fan base.

Adam’s interviewed her in the 95.1 FM studios.