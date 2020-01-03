Adam Interviews comedian Tim Meadows

Breaking News
Former SNL member talks about life of comedy

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Former Saturday Night Live cast member Tim Meadows is in town to perform stand-up comedy at Comedy at the Carlson this weekend.

Meadows was a longtime member, appearing on the program from 1991 to 2000.

He has since starred in movies and TV shows.

Adam talked with him about his start on Second City in Chicago, his absence on social media and who he still keeps in touch with from the 90s SNL cast that included Chris Farley, Will Farrell and Molly Shannon.

Meadows will have one show Thursday night then two shows on both Friday and Saturday nights both at 7:30 and 10 p.m.

