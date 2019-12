ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Her online videos go viral and she opens for some of the best country music artists in the country, yet you can still catch Claudia Hoyser playing local haunts on a Saturday night.

There’s a good chance, though, that will soon get harder.

The talent of this Fairport native is getting noticed, which is why Adam considers himself lucky to have snagged this interview now, inside the GFI studio in Ontario, Wayne County.