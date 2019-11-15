Adam Interviews author of POW escape book

Angelo DiMarco's escape from the Nazis is detailed in a local writer's novel

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Angelo DiMarco of Rochester was captured in Italy by the Nazis, but as he rumbled down the tracks in a train heading towards Munich he spotted a loose floorboard.

What happened next is a story DiMarco refused to tell, even to his family, until he was on his deathbed.

Upon hearing it, DiMarco’s nephew, Daniel Annechino, was moved to turn his uncle’s story into a novel.

That book “More Than a Soldier” details the escape and the aftermath.

Annechino talked with Adam Chodak about the made-for-the-movies book.