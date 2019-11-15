Adam Interviews author of POW escape book

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Angelo DiMarco of Rochester was captured in Italy by the Nazis, but as he rumbled down the tracks in a train heading towards Munich he spotted a loose floorboard.
What happened next is a story DiMarco refused to tell, even to his family, until he was on his deathbed.
Upon hearing it, DiMarco’s nephew, Daniel Annechino, was moved to turn his uncle’s story into a novel.
That book “More Than a Soldier” details the escape and the aftermath.
Annechino talked with Adam Chodak about the made-for-the-movies book.