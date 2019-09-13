Adam Interviews Abby Feldman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — When Abby Feldman walked the halls of Sutherland High School she wanted to be a broadcast journalist.

That changed, though, when she realized comedy offered a way to be less… objective.

That path correction took her to the comedy scene in New York City where she’s found a decent amount of success, but it’s in Rochester this weekend she’ll be debuting her new one-woman show.

That performance is part of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival.

Attached is the conversation between Adam and Abby at her venue, the School of the Arts.

