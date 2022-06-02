Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s an effort in town to tell the story of the Clarissa Street neighborhood, the Rochester community in the Corn Hill area that was decimated by the construction of a highway and urban renewal.

Years ago, the start of an annual reunion where folks who lived there get together to remember the good times.

Then a documentary was made and an effort started by the Center for Teen Empowerment to have Youth History Ambassadors interview Clarissa Street elders.

Now, an exhibit on the subject opens Friday at RIT’s City Art Space.

That’s where Adam Chodak sat down with Clarissa Street elder Joan Coles Howard and Teen Empowerment Youth History Ambassador Sahiyra Dillard.

Here’s some of what that talked about:

Adam Chodak: You say when you think of the Clarissa Street neighborhood, you think of love. Why is that?

Joan Coles Howard: Because it was. We loved each other. We took care of each other. We watched out for each other. Not just our immediate families, but the whole neighborhood. We were one big family, so there was a lot of love.

AC: What was it like to interview an elder?

Sahiyra Dillard: You’re learning about things that you didn’t know about. It really was a beautiful community, a beautiful Black community and it really was a family and for me not to even know about it until now, it was just like, this is a great opportunity and it was really fun.

AC: How did the neighborhood change in general after the urban renewal?

JCH: Oh, they just started tearing everything down. The places we had gone weren’t there anymore. Where once we had everything we needed right there in the neighborhood, we didn’t have to go anywhere, now we had to go outside of the neighborhood.

AC: What do you think about this project and exhibit?

SD: Something that I like is it talks about Black-owned businesses which is something really great. It’s really like I want everyone to know about all this, I really want everybody to know about the loving community that there once was and how it’s not here anymore.

AC: You were a big part of the reunion. Tell me about that…

JCH: That was wonderful, 1996, that’s the last thing I did before I left here and it was wonderful. We spent over a year putting it together and the reaction that we received from people was just awesome, it was fun too. It was like hug, hug, kiss, kiss. I wrote an article about it. Hug, hug, kiss, kiss, that was what it was, just lots of love. That is not a feeling that you have on an ongoing regular basis, ever. So to have had that, that one day, that was…