ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Fun-loving Kevin McCann takes his job with a knife very seriously.

The owner of McCann’s Local Meats in the Southwedge covets local meat and local relationships, but these days he’s got his sights set on the international scene.

Next year, he’ll join butchers from across the country to compete against teams from other countries in the World Butchers’ Challenge.

He sat down with Adam to talk about the competition and Rochester’s changing culinary scene.