4th of July events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Independence Day is less than a week away and celebration planning is well underway.
Here’s a list of some local events and festivities for the holiday.
Rochester:
- When: Thursday July 4th at 7 p.m.
- Where: Main Street Bridge, but fireworks can be viewed throughout the downtown area.
- More info
Greece:
- When: Thursday July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Where: 1 Vince Tofany Blvd
- More info
Irondequoit:
- When: Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th
- Where: Irondequoit Town Hall campus – 1280 Titus Ave
- More info
Henrietta:
- When: Thursday, July 04, 2019 at 4 p.m.
- Where: Veterans Memorial Park
- More info
Penfield:
- When: Saturday, June 29 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m.
- Where: Harris Whalen Park
- More info
Chili:
- When: Thursday July 4 from 12 p.m. 10 p.m.
- Where: Chili Avenue
- More info
Marge’s Lakeside Inn:
- When: Thursday July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Marge’s Lakeside Inn
- More info
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this list until the holiday.