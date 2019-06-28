4th of July events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Independence Day is less than a week away and celebration planning is well underway.

Here’s a list of some local events and festivities for the holiday.

Rochester:

  • When: Thursday July 4th at 7 p.m.
  • Where: Main Street Bridge, but fireworks can be viewed throughout the downtown area.
  • More info

Greece:

  • When: Thursday July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • Where: 1 Vince Tofany Blvd
  • More info

Irondequoit:

  • When: Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th
  • Where: Irondequoit Town Hall campus – 1280 Titus Ave
  • More info

Henrietta:

  • When: Thursday, July 04, 2019 at 4 p.m.
  • Where: Veterans Memorial Park
  • More info

Penfield:

  • When: Saturday, June 29 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m.
  • Where: Harris Whalen Park
  • More info

Chili:

  • When: Thursday July 4 from 12 p.m. 10 p.m.
  • Where: Chili Avenue
  • More info

Marge’s Lakeside Inn:

  • When: Thursday July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: Marge’s Lakeside Inn
  • More info

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this list until the holiday.

