4th of July events around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Independence Day is less than a week away and celebration planning is well underway.

Here’s a list of some local events and festivities for the holiday.

Rochester:

When : Thursday July 4th at 7 p.m.

: Thursday July 4th at 7 p.m. Where : Main Street Bridge, but fireworks can be viewed throughout the downtown area.

: Main Street Bridge, but fireworks can be viewed throughout the downtown area. More info

Greece:

When: Thursday July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday July 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Where: 1 Vince Tofany Blvd

1 Vince Tofany Blvd More info

Irondequoit:

When : Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th

: Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th Where: Irondequoit Town Hall campus – 1280 Titus Ave

Irondequoit Town Hall campus – 1280 Titus Ave More info

Henrietta:

When: Thursday, July 04, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 04, 2019 at 4 p.m. Where: Veterans Memorial Park

Veterans Memorial Park More info

Penfield:

When: Saturday, June 29 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 from 6 p.m. 10 p.m. Where: Harris Whalen Park

Harris Whalen Park More info

Chili:

When : Thursday July 4 from 12 p.m. 10 p.m.

: Thursday July 4 from 12 p.m. 10 p.m. Where : Chili Avenue

: Chili Avenue More info

Marge’s Lakeside Inn:

When: Thursday July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday July 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Marge’s Lakeside Inn

Marge’s Lakeside Inn More info

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this list until the holiday.