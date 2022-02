It's been snowing all day, yet we're still in the early stages of this snowstorm. Widespread moderate snow continues across the entirely of WNY, locally heavy at times across parts of the Finger Lakes and southern Tier. A ripple of low pressure riding along the cold front to our east will enhance snow rates this evening into the first part of the night. This, combined with dark and colder temperatures working in will result in further deterioration in road conditions tonight.

Travel is not advised tonight as crews struggle to keep roads clear with snow failing to offer any window/break until morning. By daybreak, snow won't be quite as heavy as the backside of the widespread snow shield starts working west to east. That will allow snow to gradually taper toward lunchtime. It's a close call on timing with regard to road conditions for the morning commute. It's likely poor conditions will linger for early birds, but we're hopeful some improvement arrives late morning and beyond as snowfall relents. Much of the region will have a fresh 8-12" out of this by midday Friday. Local accumulations in excess of a foot will exist across higher elevations around the Finger Lakes. Scattered lake effect snow will develop into Friday night and early Saturday across parts of Monroe and Wayne county, favoring the 104 corridor. This could add some localized 12"+ totals in the Rochester area by Saturday.